Child with severe disease rescued in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Physicians of Intensive Care and Therapy Department of Training Therapeutic Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) have rescued 7-years-old Aylin Baghirzade, whowas brought to the clinic in serious condition with lung disease.

Report was told in the press service of the University.

Providing detailed information about the case, Physician of Pediatric Intensive Care Department L.Huseynova said Aylin, 7, was in a very serious condition during reception. 'Severity of her condition was related with respiratory failure. She was tired, prone to falling asleep and respiratory failure. Chest X-ray carried out and she was diagnosed with bilateral total atelectasis, bilateral pleurisy.

During examinations it was revealed that the patient suffers hepatosplenomegaly, ascites (fluid of 600 ml in abdominal cavity), severe liver failure, gastrointestinal bleeding, arrhythmias.

L.Huseynova stated during treatment consultants have been invited in different fields, timely and appropriate interventions have been carried out.

At present, general condition of the patient is well and stable after 37 days observation in Intensive Care and Therapy Department, artificial respiration stopped, nourishes well. Therefore, her discharge allowed'.