Chief physician: State of woman wounded by shrapnel at Armenia's fire is stable

© Sənan Həsənoğlu

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ State is stable of Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat, born in 1965, who received shrapnel wound and taken to a military hospital as a result of Armenians firing Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region last night.

Chief Physician of the Fuzuli District Central Hospital, Natig Shukurov told Report.

He said that there is no danger for the patient operated with diagnosis of a shrapnel wound on chest: "The patient will be taken to our hospital after one or two days. I think that she can be discharged even after a week's treatment".

Notably, as a result of provocation of the Armenian side, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris born in 1967 and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur, born in 2015, have been killed.

International organizations have been informed about the incident.

The enemy was silenced as a result of adequate response measures by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in this direction.