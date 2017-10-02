Chief pediatrician: Ads about artificial baby foods must be stopped

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Those who claim that breast milk can be replaced should stop unreasonable broadcasting of artificial food advertisement.”

Report informs, Chief pediatrician of the country Nasib Guliyev said at the event held at the Institute of Pediatrics on starting a week of breastfeeding in Azerbaijan.

According to him, artificial food should be given to infants only under the prescription and direction of pediatrician: “That is why artificial foods should not be unreasonably advertised.”

N. Guliyev stressed that ensuring the infants are fed with breast milk is one of their tasks.

“If the percentage of infants under one year fed with breast milk in the country was 25% in 1992, currently it reaches 50%. In regions this figure is higher than 50%. We need to increase this number a little bit”, he added.