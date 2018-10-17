Chief infectiologist: There is no threat of flu virus in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The probability of spread of influenza and other virus infections is increasing due to the season. Therefore, people will have to wear warm clothes and eat right. Because it is difficult for a body to get used to climate change in the autumn-winter period," chief infectiologist of the Republic Jalal Isayev said.

He noted that it is necessary to undergo periodic medical examination.

Isayev added that there is no threat of spread of any virus of epidemiological nature in the country: "However, the situation can always be dangerous in connection with the flu. There is a possibility of spread of flu in Azerbaijan from neighboring countries. Proactive measures taken to prevent it often produce no effect. Because the flu is spreading fast. Sometimes citizens do not take it for serious. However it should be approached very responsibly to prevent influenza, since it can lead to quite serious and difficult implications."

The chief infectiologist also spoke about the spread of Coxsackie virus among people. Recalling that Coxsackie is attributed to enteroviruses Jalal Isayev stressed that this disease is observed not only in children but also among adults.