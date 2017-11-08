Chief epidemiologist: Flu in Azerbaijan not exceeds epidemiologic cutoff

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Influenza is less recorded in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Chief epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health Ibadulla Aghayev said at a press conference.

According to him, influenza, like all over the world, is also observed in Azerbaijan: "However, neither flu nor other similar diseases in Azerbaijan exceeded epidemiologic cutoff. If 10 out of every 1,000 people are infected, it is common. People shouldn't be afraid of it. There are countries where flu is more widespread than in Azerbaijan".

Saying that measures to fight against spread of infectious diseases are conducted in Azerbaijan, the epidemiologist added that the Ministry of Health doesn't carry out vaccination as flu not exceeded epidemiologic cutoff and there is no need for it. Those who want to be vaccinated against flu can apply to private enterprises".