    Chairman: Registration of food products begins in Azerbaijan since July 1

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Proposals on defining of tariffs for food products have been sent to the government".

    Report informs, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said.

    He said that fees approved by the Tariff Council will be paid in ASAN Service.

    The chairman of the agency noted that the registration of food products will begin since July 1.  "It will include the subjects that cover all stages of the food chain", he added.

