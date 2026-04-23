Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Central Asian states, Azerbaijan adopt joint statement on environmental protection

    Health
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 10:59
    Central Asian states, Azerbaijan adopt joint statement on environmental protection

    Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan have adopted a joint statement aimed at expanding cooperation in the region on climate change, environmental protection, and safeguarding human health.

    According to Report, the statement was adopted at the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026) held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    The summit was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, along with the health ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

    Regional Ecological Summit environmental protection Azerbaijan Central Asian countries
    Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri və Azərbaycan ətraf mühitin qorunmasında birgə fəaliyyət üzrə bəyanat qəbul ediblər
    Азербайджан и страны ЦА приняли совместное заявление по климату

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