Central Asian states, Azerbaijan adopt joint statement on environmental protection

Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan have adopted a joint statement aimed at expanding cooperation in the region on climate change, environmental protection, and safeguarding human health.

According to Report, the statement was adopted at the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026) held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The summit was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, along with the health ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.