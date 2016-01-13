Blood samples taken from persons coming to Azerbaijan and suspected of 'swine flu'

Baku. 13 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'No dangerous influenza virus detected in Azerbaijan up to date. Only chill is observed and many people mistakenly believe it to be influenza.

Report was told by Almaz Asadova, Head of Influenza Laboratory of Scientific-Research Medical Preventive Insitutute named after Vali Akhundov.

According to her, types of spread viruses change every year.

Stating full execution of complete preparatory works for prevention of 'swine flu' virus in persons coming to Azerbaijan from foreign countries, A.Asadova added that relevant control groups established.

She added that as for security, at present, people coming from abroad are allowed to Azerbaijan after strict inspections at checkpoints: 'Blood samples are taken from all people, suspect of 'swine flu' or other viruses and they allowed to enter country after announcement of results.'

Director of Republic Anti-Plague Station of the Ministry of Health Rakif Abdullayev said that in January of this year about 300 swab samples entered station regarding seasonal influenza, but dangerous virus has not been found among them.'