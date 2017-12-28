Belarus and Azerbaijan will sign on pharmaceutical enterprise in early 2018

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We are at the finish line for the creation of Belarusian pharmaceutical enterprise in Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference.

"We plan to sign documents on the establishment of the enterprise in early 2018, and begin its construction from the second half of the year. Similar enterprises are being built nearly for 2 years”, ambassador said.

He noted that the financing of this plant will be discussed at the meetings: "Azerbaijan may also be joint owner, or may fully fund the project”.

"We are talking about modern antitumor drugs, there is a constructive discussion with Azerbaijani specialists.We have experience, personnel, technology. Financing is a secondary matter. Produced drugs must be internationally demanded, so that they can be delivered to the markets of third countries," G. Akhramovich stated.