Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Gynecological oncology symposium will be held in Baku next month.

Report was told in National Cancer Center, the event will take place on November 10 organized by Ministry of Health, National Cancer Center and Turkish Cancer Society.

The opening of the symposium will be attended by the general director of the National Center of Oncology, Jamil Aliyev

Then the program will hear reports of Azerbaijani and Turkish experts.