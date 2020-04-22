​Azerbaijanis in France recover from coronavirus

More than 100 Azerbaijani citizens appealed to the Azerbaijani embassy in France for evacuation, Consul Vugar Aliyev told Report.

According to him, the “I am going home” portal is still active for the Azerbaijanis in Russia, adding that it will gradually be activated for other countries.

“Three Azerbaijani citizens who tested positive for coronavirus have already recovered,” Aliyev stressed.

“The embassy has launched a 24-hour hotline. Social network profiles respond to citizens’ inquiries, promptly share the decisions and recommendations made by the French government in various languages. Moreover, the Azerbaijani citizens can call the contact centers of the consulate twenty-four seven.