Azerbaijani regions with biggest number of tuberculosis patients made public

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ / "During 6 months of this year, two children and teenagers were diagnosed with primary tuberculosis complex in Azerbaijan, including 31 diagnosed with focal tuberculosis, 81 with infiltrative tuberculosis, and seven with progressive forms of tuberculosis," Director of the Institute of Lung Diseases of the Ministry of Health Hagigat Gadirova said.

Report informs that she spoke at the scientific and practical conference on "Modern approach to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis."

According to her, last year the mortality rate among patients with drug resistance was 16%: "In general, treatment of 59% of patients was successful, 19% - unsuccessful, 6% of patients did not appear for subsequent examinations."

Gadirova noted that from June last year to October this year, 325 out of 345 patients with multiple drug resistance were involved in treatment: "11 of them refused treatment, 14 – died, 11 – violated the regime, 1 – transferred to Georgia. 11 patients out of 20, who did not start the treatment, died."

According to the director of the Institute, the highest rate of tuberculosis infection was registered in Barda, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay and Gazakh: "High rates of tuberculosis infection among children and adolescents were registered in Yevlakh, Khizi, Barda, Saatli and Mingachevir. The rate of involvement of tuberculosis patients in HIV testing was 81% in the country. These surveys have been conducted on 100% only in four districts: Tartar, Neftcala, Goygol and Lerik. The involvement of tuberculosis patients in HIV testing was 50% in Jalilabad, Absheron, Barda, Shemakha and Fizuli districts."