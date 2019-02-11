Azerbaijani doctor implants artificial heart to patient

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The artificial heart has been implanted to a patient for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the press service of the Health Ministry that an artificial heart (for the first time in the country, the world's smallest artificial heart - HeartWare) implantation was carried out successfully by the highly skilled cardiovascular surgeon Anar Amrah and his team to a patient who was diagnosed with severe cardiac and pulmonary insufficiency in the Republican Therapy Diagnostic Center (RMDS)

A 55-year-old patient, who has repeatedly been treated in Azerbaijan and in a number of foreign countries, finally appealed to the Republican Medical Diagnostic Center. After the comprehensive medical examination carried out by cardiovascular surgeons Abbasali Abbasaliyev and Shahin Khalilov, cardiovascular surgeon Anar Amrah and cardiologists decided that the only solution for the patient is heart transplantation or artificial heart implantation.