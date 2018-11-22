Azerbaijan to establish monitoring system for protection of maternal and child health

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ A seminar on "Measuring development in child health" was held at the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Ministry of Health.

Report informs that director of the Center Gahraman Hagverdiyev said the “State Program on the Improvement of Maternal and Child Health for 2014-2020” was adopted in the country and important measures were taken in this direction.

He underlined the importance of monitoring and analysis on the basis of monitoring and said that the establishment of a monitoring system for the protection of maternal and child health is one of the key issues in the State Program and in the Action Plan of the Ministry of Health.

Andrew Channon, Associate Professor on Demography of Southampton University, familiarized the participants with the manuals on monitoring and evaluation of health care systems.