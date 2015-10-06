​Azerbaijan to apply certain restrictions to persons engaged in private medical practice

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will apply certain restrictions to persons engaged in private medical practice.

Report informs, at today's meeting of Milli Majlis, changes and amendments to the law "On private medical practice" were made.

According to other amendments made to the Law, persons engaged in private medical practice are not allowed to engage in medical activities outside work and services (except first aid), specified in the special license issued to them in private medical practice.