Azerbaijan launches to disinfect the schools

Minister of Health signed a relevant order

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of measures to prevent 'swine flu' in Azerbaijan, disinfection of country's educational institutions has been launched.

Report was told by Liya Bayramova, Head of Health Ministry's press service, Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev signed relevant order on January 19.

Ministry's Official said that in accordance with the order, all schools, preschool education institutions will be disinfected by City Disinfection Stations: 'Modern and highly effective medicines for treatment of severe-acute respiratory diseases has already been delivered to medical institutions. Protective devices for medical personnel as well as special booklets for education of population has been sent, disinfection works expanded and conduction of preventive disinfection measures are provided at all schools.

He added that at present, epidemiological situation is stable in Azerbaijan and no 'swine flu' observed up to date.

Notably, at Ministry of Health Scientific Research Institute of Lung Diseases, Clinical Medical Center No.1 and Children's Hospital of Infectious Diseases No.7, special wards have been allocated and are in ready condition regarding 'swine flu'.