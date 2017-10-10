Azerbaijan's chief cardiologist warns people about geomagnetic storm

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Geomagnetic storm has a more negative impact on people with cardiovascular disease, arterial hypertension (high blood pressure), and type 2 diabetes".

Chief cardiologist of Azerbaijan, Faig Guliyev told Report that these diseases become more obvious during geomagnetic storms: "High blood pressure and increase in blood sugar levels are observed. Older people become more sensitive. Sensitivity of younger generation is weak".

The expert recommended the people, suffering from mentioned diseases not to stop taking medicines during the natural phenomenon.

He noted that people with high blood pressure and diabetes should constantly control disease indicators.

"There is no difference in staying at home or outside on such days. Also, effect of the magnetic storm on male or female patients doesn't vary. Only, the elderly generation is more sensitive", Guliyev added.

Notably, today, there are no spots on the solar surface, however, the coronal hole has a very interesting form, directed along upper part of the visible solar disk and will begin to have effect on October 11 or October 12. This effect usually causes perturbations of the earth's magnetic field. Currently, atmospheric pressure makes 760 mm Hg. Geomagnetic Index Kp is currently changing between 0-1, (maximum 9), but will gradually increase during the day.