Azerbaijan reports 149 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 149 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 134 others recovered in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Two patients born in 1955 and 1956, who tested positive for the virus, passed away.

So far, Azerbaijan has 4,271 confirmed cases. A total of 2,741 patients have recovered from the disease, while 451 others died. The treatment of 1,479 people (44 are in critical, 61 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 273,411 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

