Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan marks European Immunization Week from 20 to 25 April 2015, Report informs.

Since 2007, the Republic of Azerbaijan has taken part in European Immunization Week (EIW), an annual initiative of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, with the goal of increasing vaccination coverage by raising awareness about the importance of immunization.

The following activities are conducted in Azerbaijan within the framework of Immunization Week in 2015:

- Measles and rubella vaccination among unimmunised adults - MR (measles/rubella ) vaccine will be available and offered in all districts at polyclinic department of districts central hospital and in all cites at adult policlinics.

- Preparation to introduction of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) – through round of national conferences in Baku City, Ganja and Sheki, development of information materials and training sessions for health care workers.

During Immunization Week, local health facilities will provide immunization services according to the national immunization schedule to all children who have missed routine vaccination for any reason.

The 10th anniversary of European Immunization Week will be celebrated on 20–25 April 2015. This year, EIW focuses on the need for renewed commitment to immunization at political, professional and personal levels. Activities in Region planned for this year include roundtable discussions, workshops, conferences and training sessions. Immunization stakeholders will come together to discuss a variety of immunization topics, such as measles and rubella elimination, sustaining a polio-free status, new vaccine introduction, vaccine safety and surveillance of invasive bacterial diseases.