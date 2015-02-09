​Azerbaijan launches a new online service for searching medical specialists

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new medical professionals search service, www.mediloco.com was launched in the online space of Azerbaijan in February 2015. Report informs, the main features of the project will be the full base, easy-to-use service and modern approach to web design.

The service aims to provide comprehensive and the most up to date information about the doctors and other medical professionals in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan, including photos, contacts, address, receiving hours, as well as documents proving the qualification of a doctor (diplomas, certificates, etc. ). The developers hope that The availability of complete data may help patients to determine an expert to consult with.