Azerbaijan establishes commission to determine places of preserving useless and expired products

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency has appealed to entrepreneurs.

Report informs citing the Agency that Azerbaijan prohibits production, storage, sale and application of pesticides, biological preparations, their compounds which are useless and expired.

According to the information, the Ministry of Agriculture under Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other relevant bodies established an inventory commission in order to determine the presence of pesticides, biological preparations, their combinations and containers that are unsuitable and expired.

"If they have pesticides, biological preparations, their compounds and containers that are forbidden, useless and expired immediately inform the agency. Otherwise, the measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law," the agency said.