Azerbaijan conducted over 152 thousand tests for coronavirus

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Minister Over said over the past period, Azerbaijan tested 152,597 people for coronavirus infection.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,894 confirmed cases, 1,411 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

The treatment of 458 people (14 are in critical, 23 is moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

To date, COVID-19 cases have reached 3,421,226 globally, resulting in 1,093,021 recoveries and 240,222 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.