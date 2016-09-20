 Top
    Azerbaijan bans sale of state registered medicines without price regulation

    License of legal and physical persons, violating requirements thrice within a year, will be suspended for 6 months

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has banned sale of the state registered medicines without price regulation or at the prices different from the regulated prices.

    Report informs, amendments will be made to law 'On medicines'.

    According to the draft, discussed at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Health Committee, under the amendment to Article 4 of the law, sale of the state registered medicines without price regulation or at the prices different from the regulated prices (excluding during public procurement or prices lower than wholesale prices proposed to medical institutions) is banned.

    License of the legal and physical persons, held liable for violation of the requirements thrice within a year, will be suspended by the licensing authority for 6 months in accordance with the law 'On licenses and permits'.

    The draft recommended to the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament). 

