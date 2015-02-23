Appeals to ambulance increase at snowy weather in Baku

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ /About 1700-1800 calls on Saturday and more than 1,900 calls on Sunday reported on Accident and Emergency station of Baku. This means that on Sunday, appeals to the ambulance were more than in previous days. Report was told by the deputy chief physician of Station Oktay Shahmaliyev.

According to him, the calls were mainly related to the problems of the cardiovascular system.

O. Shahmaliyev noted that, while there is no details of the falls on icy roads, in this regard, usually there is for 1-2 persons more than on ordinary days.