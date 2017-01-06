Anti-Plague Station: Especially dangerous flu not observed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Since beginning of the flu examinations in Azerbaijan, namely since October 1, the Republican Anti-Plague Station of the Ministry of Health has received nearly 260 suspected swab samples from various cities and districts of the country".

Laboratory Director of the station, Musa Jahanov told Report.

According to him, examination of the samples did not reveal any agents of especially dangerous, acute respiratory diseases: "6 parainfluenzas and 5 adeno viruses, which are types of flu-like respiratory diseases, revealed. Not epidemic, but seasonal diseases observed. This is not the flu, but the symptoms are similar. High fever, sore throat, cough, nausea, fatigue, vomiting rarely happens".

M.Jahanov noted that swab samples taken from people under the age of 17 makes 20%: "The samples mostly received from Baku and Sumgayit cities".