Ahliman Amiraslanov: "There are a number of families who wish to have a child through artificial insemination in Azerbaijan"

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The artificial insemination department will be opened in Training and Surgery Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) next year. Report was told by the press service of the AMU, in the higher education institution, the initial agreement was reached in the meeting with the participation of representatives of the American Hospital in Turkey. The director of AMU, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov stressed the need for highly qualified specialists in the artificial insemination in Azerbaijan. According to him, this matter is on the agenda in the country and there are a number of families who wish to have a child through artificial insemination. The head of the delegation from Turkey, Prof. Dr. Bulent Urman stated that they want not only to carry out artificial insemination operations in university but also to take part in the educational system. The proposals on lectures to be read by the experts in childbearing to residency students were made by Turkish professors.

The initial agreement on establishing the artificial insemination department in Training and Surgery Clinic of AMU in the beginning of 2015 was reached during the meeting. It was decided to prepare an agreement on the cooperation between the two sides.