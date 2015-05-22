9 facilities not meeting hygiene standards closed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Owners of 51 companies engaged in the production of products, which don't meet safety standards administratively fined in April, 2015.

Report was told due to the request from the Report Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health.

According to the center, last month, also decided to suspend the activities of 9 facilities and temporary suspension from work of 14 people. In addition, in April 277 samples were taken to determine the foods organoleptic and physico-chemical parameters. In 6 cases, the results were unsatisfactory. From a toxicological point of view, nine products has been tested. 200 samples, which were taken for bacteriological analysis did not give a negative result.

In the wedding houses, were taken 925 samples for the analysis, 8 of which have found microbiological contamination. 12 samples, which were taken from cold snacks were also tested.