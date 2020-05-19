73rd World Health Assembly convenes online

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, held its 73rd session virtually on May 18-19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 73rd annual World Health Assembly brought together representatives from the WHO's 194 member states to discuss measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemiological surveillance, lockdown rules, positive experiences, self-discipline, and further activities, the Health Ministry told Report.

During the session, the World Health Assembly elected Keva Bain, Permanent Representative of the Bahamas to the UN in Geneva as a new President.

Addressing the session, Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev spoke about the timely measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to prevent the spread of the infection nationwide.

"Due to these preventive measures, the country of 10 million people has reported a total of 3,274 cases, 2,105 recoveries, and only 1.2% death rate. We can succeed if fighting the pandemic only through combining efforts and building a well-thought-out strategy," he stressed.

The Health Minister expressed readiness to continue cooperating with international institutions and the world community, and confidence that the valuable ideas and proposals voiced at the session will help combat the coronavirus together.