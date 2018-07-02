69 people suffer heat stroke in Baku

© Report

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ 49 people were appealed to Baku emergency medical care station due to heat stroke.

Report informs, press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

21 patients were provided with outpatient assistance and 28 were diagnosed with moderate heat stroke and placed in stationary medical institutions. All of the patients were given adequate medical care, appropriate treatment was provided and they were released.

On July 1, 20 appeals were registered.

Citizens are advised to not to stay in the open air for long time during the daytime. It is recommended to drink more water and take protective measures.

Even in moderate heat stroke it is advisable to appeal to local polyclinic.