533 patients with renal insufficiency died in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ "During this period of 2015, 533 hemodialysis patients in Azerbaijan died. 218 cases of them were observed in Baku, 315 in the regions."

Report informs, said Fariz Babayev, the Head of the Hemodialysis Department of the Republican Clinic Urological Hospital,.

According to him, analysis of the death facts were made: "The main cause of death in 90 percent of cases is acute heart failure. Dialysis is not life-long treatment. It's conducted for the extension of life expectancy. Therefore, sooner or later, the patient dies. This year 62 of the registered deaths occurred in hospitals, but others at home."

F.Babaev said that, the life expectancy of dialysis patients in Azerbaijan is average 5 years.

He noted that, from January to October 1, 2015, 812 new patients were adopted in the dialysis departments of the country.