2 Ebola vaccines ready to be tested

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UN health agency said Friday that two of the Ebola vaccines were deemed safe enough for vaccine trials to start in three affected West African countries.

Marie-Paule Kieny, deputy director general of the World Health Organization, said in a press conference in Geneva that two leading Ebola vaccines had "an acceptable safety profile" and were ready to be tested.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, trials will begin in Liberia at the end of January where the deadly Ebola virus has claimed 3,515 lives out of 8,263 cases, added Kieny.

The Ebola vaccines will also be tested in Sierra Leone and Guinea in February.

Of the three West African countries, Sierra Leone has the highest number of reported Ebola cases with 10,030, of which 2,977 ended in deaths.

In Guinea, 1,797 deaths have been reported out of 2,793 cases.