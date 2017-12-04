Ziyafat Asgarov: Conditions created in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh for functioning criminal groups

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "It is impossible not to mention the obvious links between illegal turnover of drugs and financing of terrorism”.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, First Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarovt told the international conference "Parliamentarians against drugs" in the State Duma of Russian Federation.

According to him, drug trafficking flourishes most in uncontrolled territories.

"It is alarming that under the guise of various slogans, including "the right of nations to self-determination, "gray zones appear in the territory of sovereign states, where any illegal activity, including illicit trafficking in narcotic substances.In this connection, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where as a result of the occupation, the work of the central authorities of the country is completely excluded, creates a favorable environment for the functioning of various criminal groups, including those specializing in the production and trade of drugs, " Asgarov said.

He also drew attention of his colleagues to the fact that Azerbaijan has implemented all international drug treaties and even amended its own legislation to facilitate the treatment of drug addicts.

"According to the recent changes in legislation of Azerbaijan, a person who has acquired narcotic substances without the purpose of their resale and for personal use can be sent to compulsory treatment with further exemption from criminal liability. Thus, such persons are given an excellent chance to be cured of drug addiction at the expense of the state”, Milli Majlis official said.