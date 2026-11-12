Zelenskyy: Ukraine to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in reconstruction work in Garabagh, East Zangazur
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 15:25
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly its support in supplying electrical equipment.
According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, the meeting took place in the Irish capital, which is hosting the 9th Summit of the European Political Community.
The Ukrainian President noted that Ukraine is closely following Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction and development efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur, adding that Azerbaijan's experience in this regard would also be valuable for Ukraine.
Volodimir Zelenski: Qarabağda və Şərqi Zəngəzurda aparılan işlərlə bağlı təcrübə Ukrayna üçün əhəmiyyətli olacaq
Зеленский: Опыт Азербайджана по восстановлению Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура важен для Украины
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