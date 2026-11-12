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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly its support in supplying electrical equipment.

According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, the meeting took place in the Irish capital, which is hosting the 9th Summit of the European Political Community.

The Ukrainian President noted that Ukraine is closely following Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction and development efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur, adding that Azerbaijan's experience in this regard would also be valuable for Ukraine.