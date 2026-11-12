Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in reconstruction work in Garabagh, East Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:25
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in reconstruction work in Garabagh, East Zangazur

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly its support in supplying electrical equipment.

    According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, the meeting took place in the Irish capital, which is hosting the 9th Summit of the European Political Community.

    The Ukrainian President noted that Ukraine is closely following Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction and development efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur, adding that Azerbaijan's experience in this regard would also be valuable for Ukraine.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy European Political Community Summit Ilham Aliyev Reconstruction Garabagh East Zangazur Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Volodimir Zelenski: Qarabağda və Şərqi Zəngəzurda aparılan işlərlə bağlı təcrübə Ukrayna üçün əhəmiyyətli olacaq
    Зеленский: Опыт Азербайджана по восстановлению Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура важен для Украины
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