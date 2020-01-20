World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos today

Today Switzerland's Davos will play host to the 50th session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Report says this year's Forum will take place from 21 to 24 January, with a focus on the formation of capitalism for all interested parties.

The Forum will open today with a press conference and an opening address by WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

According to WEF founder, two traditional global annual meetings in Davos would launch two global initiatives. The first one is the universal education program that will train 1 billion people around the world, while the second is the planting of 1 billion trees globally.

The Forum will also include a session on "Strategic Outlook: Eurasia."

Nearly 3,000 leaders from 117 countries, including leaders from 53 countries and governments, will attend the Forum.

US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other EC leaders will attend this year's Forum. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, heads of countries and governments of Austria, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Switzerland, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Singapore, Ecuador, Colombia, Jordan, and others are scheduled to arrive in Davos this year to participate in the Forum.

Under the decision of the Parliament, nearly 5,000 military personnel will work to ensure the security of the Forum.