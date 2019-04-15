 Top

EU Ambassador: Work on text of new agreement with Azerbaijan has been completed more than 90%

Work on completing of the text of the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU is proceeding intensively, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said speaking to reporters.

"I can say that the work on the new agreement with Azerbaijan has been completed by more than 90%. The rounds of talks were held every day last week. Our job is to make it happen as soon as possible," he said.

The ambassador also noted that another delegation is expected to come from Brussels to Baku to continue negotiations.  

