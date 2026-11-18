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Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Germany, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul wrote on X following a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

Wadephul also positively assessed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling it promising.

"It's key to leverage opportunities of connectivity, trade and education in the South Caucasus in our joint strategic agenda. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for our energy security. I commended FM Jeyhun Bayramov for the promising steps towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he wrote.