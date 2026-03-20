Vucic to visit Azerbaijan in coming month
Foreign policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 18:04
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Azerbaijan next month.
The Serbian leader made the announcement in response to questions from Report's Balkan bureau following a meeting of the National Security Council on the energy situation.
He stated that Serbia is committed to further deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan: "I am very pleased with our cooperation with Azerbaijan. I expect to visit Azerbaijan next month. I am grateful to President Aliyev for his friendship and the agreements we have reached. We will continue to deepen, accelerate, and expand our cooperation."
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