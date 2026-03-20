Vucic to visit Azerbaijan in coming month

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Azerbaijan next month.

The Serbian leader made the announcement in response to questions from Report's Balkan bureau following a meeting of the National Security Council on the energy situation.

He stated that Serbia is committed to further deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan: "I am very pleased with our cooperation with Azerbaijan. I expect to visit Azerbaijan next month. I am grateful to President Aliyev for his friendship and the agreements we have reached. We will continue to deepen, accelerate, and expand our cooperation."