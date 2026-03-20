Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Vucic to visit Azerbaijan in coming month

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 18:04
    Vucic to visit Azerbaijan in coming month

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Azerbaijan next month.

    The Serbian leader made the announcement in response to questions from Report's Balkan bureau following a meeting of the National Security Council on the energy situation.

    He stated that Serbia is committed to further deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan: "I am very pleased with our cooperation with Azerbaijan. I expect to visit Azerbaijan next month. I am grateful to President Aliyev for his friendship and the agreements we have reached. We will continue to deepen, accelerate, and expand our cooperation."

    Aleksandar Vučić Ilham Aliyev Visit to Azerbaijan Azerbaijani-Serbian relations
    Aleksandar Vuçiç yaxın bir ay ərzində Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Вучич в ближайший месяц совершит визит в Азербайджан

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