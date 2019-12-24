Vladimir Putin extends birthday congratulations to Ilham Aliyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, citing AzerTag, that the letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

"Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is moving forward confidently on the path of social and economic progress, enhancing its positions in the international arena. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated.

"I sincerely value the trust and mutual understanding between us. I am looking forward to continuing our joint fruitful work to the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being, and success. Please give your family my heartfelt regards."