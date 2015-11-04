Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani President.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated the head of Azerbaijani state on the occassion of overwhelming victory in the parliamentary elections of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) and wished President Ilham Aliyev new successes and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of the Russian Federation for attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed satisfaction of friendly relations based on strategic partnership between the two countries and successful development of cooperation in all fields and expressed their confidence in further strengthening of relations.