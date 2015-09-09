Visit program of Czech President to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Czech President Milos Zeman will visit Azerbaijan next week. Report informs referring to Jiri Ovchachek, the press secretary of Czech President, together with the head of the Czech Republic also his spouse Ivana will arrive in Baku.

During the visit, M. Zeman to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and will participate in a business seminar.

Czech President will fly to Azerbaijan on September 14. Meeting of Azerbaijani and Czech Republic Presidents is scheduled for September 15, the negotiations of the national delegations and the gala dinner will be held.

On September 16, M. Zeman and Ilham Aliyev will open a business seminar in Baku.