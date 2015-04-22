Visit program of Belgian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The program of visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Didier Reinders in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, Belgian FM arrive in Baku on April 27.

On April 28 Belgian Foreign Minister will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, expected that he will also be received by President Ilham Aliyev.

The meetings will discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.

In the first half of this year, Belgium is chairing the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Visit of D. Reinders to Baku ends on April 29.