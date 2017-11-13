Visit program of Afghan president to Azerbaijan unveiled

© Emily Jan/NPR

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on December 1.

Report was informed in the press service of Afghan president.

The main purpose of Ghani's visit to Azerbaijan is to participate in the 7th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process, which will be held in Baku on November 30-December 1.

In addition, according to the press service, during the visit to Baku he will hold a number of bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Notably, Azerbaijan is currently co-chairing the process together with Afghanistan. The topic of the forthcoming event is "Heart of Asia" - security and economic ties to strengthen the region.