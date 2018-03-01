Viktor Yushchenko will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yushchenko plans to visit Azerbaijan in March.

Report informs, Yushchenko is expected to take part in the 6th Global Baku Forum, March 15-18.

Notably, President of Albania Ilir Meta, the President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović, the Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, the Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yıldırım, Turkey's minister of foreign affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, current and former presidents of other countries, prime ministers, ministers, prominent politicians, intellectuals expected to attend the VI Global Forum, which will be held for the sixth time with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center. About 500 guests will take part in the forum as a whole, including members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.