Video on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations shared on President's social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 10 November, 2026
- 10:19
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A video highlighting Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations has been shared on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
Report presents the post:
Türkiyə-Azərbaycan birliyi əbədidir! https://t.co/EO7CqBBmQg— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 10, 2026
Video
Video
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