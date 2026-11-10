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    Video on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations shared on President's social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 10:19
    Video on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations shared on President's social media accounts

    A video highlighting Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations has been shared on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Türkiyə-Azərbaycan münasibətləri ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик об азербайджано-турецких отношениях
    MiniBoss
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