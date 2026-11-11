Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in COP31 posted on his social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 18:19
    Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in COP31 posted on his social media accounts

    A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the COP31 leaders' summit in Antalya, Türkiye, has been posted on his social media accounts.

    Report informs that the post reads:

    "President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the COP31 leaders' summit."

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva COP31
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında COP31-in Liderlər Sammitində iştiraka dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    В аккаунтах президента Азербайджана в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик об участии в COP31
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