Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in COP31 posted on his social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 11 November, 2026
- 18:19
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the COP31 leaders' summit in Antalya, Türkiye, has been posted on his social media accounts.
Report informs that the post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the COP31 leaders' summit."
Prezident İlham Əliyev və birinci xanım Mehriban Əliyeva COP31-in Liderlər Sammitində iştirak ediblər. https://t.co/SPusQuuMnk— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 11, 2026
Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında COP31-in Liderlər Sammitində iştiraka dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
В аккаунтах президента Азербайджана в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик об участии в COP31
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