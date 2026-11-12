Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in a roundtable at European Political Community summit posted on his social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 20:06
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking part in a roundtable at the ninth European Political Community summit has been posted on his social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in a roundtable at European Political Community summit posted on his social media accounts
Video
Video
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