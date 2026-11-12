Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in a roundtable at European Political Community summit posted on his social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 20:06
    Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in a roundtable at European Political Community summit posted on his social media accounts

    A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking part in a roundtable at the ninth European Political Community summit has been posted on his social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in a roundtable at European Political Community summit posted on his social media accounts

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin Sammiti çərçivəsində dəyirmi masada iştirakına dair video paylaşılıb
    Video
    В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева опубликовано видео его участия в круглом столе в рамках саммита ЕПС
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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