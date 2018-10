Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vatican has issued a postage stamp dedicated to Pope Francis visit to Azerbaijan in 2016.

Report informs citing the Vatican City State official website.

According to information, in addition to Azerbaijan, postage stamps were also dedicated to the Pope's visits to Mexico, Poland, Sweden, Greece, Georgia and Armenia last year.

Notably, Pope Francis has visited Azerbaijan on October 2, 2016.