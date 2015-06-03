Vaezi calls for all-out expansion of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Political will of the Iranian and Azeri leaders is an important factor for promotion of bilateral relations, so the cooperation between the countries should expand in all spheres, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday speaking to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov in Tehran, Report informs citing IRNA.

Vaezi said Iran and Azerbaijan should intensify efforts to implement the already reached agreements.

He said Iran considers no limit for more cooperation with Azeraijan, trying to upgrade cooperation in all dimensions.

He also emphasized joint campaign against extremism and terrorism in the region and said consolidation and cooperation between the two countries in various fields will be effective in regional security and stability.

Khalafov, thanking Iran for hosting the meeting of the representatives of the Caspian Sea states in Tehran and the Caspian Summit in 2016, said Iran and Azerbaijan are two important Caspian littoral states and the meeting will provide a suitable opportunity for reviewing mutual cooperation for development.