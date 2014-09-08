US State Department urged the Senate to approve all Ambassador nominees

 Top
    Baku. 8 September. REPORT. AZ / State Department urged the Senate to approve all nominees for the post of Ambassador as soon as possible. Report informs, this was stated at a press briefing by  State Department Deputy Spokesperson Marie Harf.

    According to her, currently, more than 50 nominees for the post of Ambassador of the United States are waiting for the discussion of their candidacy in the Senate.

    "We believe that the Senate should approve the candidates, after waiting for his appointment as soon as possible. One of them has been waiting for his appointment more than 400 days," M. Harf said.

    Candidate for US Ambassador to Azerbaijan is  among the nominees to be approved  by the Senate.

    In early July, the White House announced their intention to appoint Robert F. Chekuta on this post. If his nomination is approved by the United States Senate, R. Chekuta will succeed Richard Morningstar. Morningstar completed his mission in Azerbaijan and left the country  this summer.

