US State Department includes Azerbaijan in list of countries with increased security threat

© J. Scott Applewhite, File/AP

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Department of State launched improvements to how they share information with the US travelers. These improvements will provide US citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide. Azerbaijan is included in the second category of countries in terms of security threats.

Report informs, under the new system, every country will have a Travel Advisory, providing levels of advice ranging from 1 to 4:

Level 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions, Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution, Level 3 - Reconsider Travel, Level 4 - Do Not Travel.

Notably, the division is conditional and has a recommendatory, rather than an obligatory nature.

Exercise increased caution in Azerbaijan is due to the risk of terrorism. US Department of State recommends not to travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region due to armed conflict.

“Casualties continue to occur in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Intermittent gunfire and occasional use of artillery systems, including land mines and mortars, result in deaths and injuries each year. Avoid roads near the ‘line of contact’ and roads near the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”, recommendation says.